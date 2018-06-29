Pick up an Xbox One S console today starting from just $161.50 shipped + more

We are getting an extra 15% off sitewide at eBay today and that means huge deals on Xbox One consoles. If you have had your eye on a smaller capacity model for the spare room, this is your shot. We have Xbox One S machines under $161.50! Head below the jump and remember to use code PERFECTDAY at checkout. This will only be live until tonight.

The best value in games and entertainment

Join the battle on Xbox One S. The only console designed to play the best games of the past, present, and future.

Xbox One has over 1,300 great games, including today’s blockbusters, 200 console exclusives, and 400 Xbox classics.

Xbox One is the only console to include a 4K Blu-ray player™ and 4K video streaming

Watch 4K Blu-ray™ movies and stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and more.

Experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range technology.

Access all your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and more.