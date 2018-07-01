Verizon customers can score an Apple Watch Series 3 from $66 when adding a line

- Jul. 1st 2018 7:16 pm ET

This offer has expired!

Best Buy offers existing Verizon Wireless customers an Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular from $66.50 shipped. There are a few details here to be aware of: you’ll need to have an active line of service with an iPhone attached, and you’ll be required to add another line during sign-up. While a bit complicated, you’re saving over $350 of the regular price in some instances. It’s a great way to pick an Apple Watch at a significant discount if you’re looking to add a line of service anyways. Note: be sure to select ‘one-time payment, activate today’ on the item listing.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

Answer a call from your surfboard. Ask Siri to send a message. Stream your favorite songs on your run. And do it all while leaving your phone behind. Introducing Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular. Now you have the freedom to go with just your watch.
  • Cellular keeps you connected with just your watch
  • GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go
  • New dual-core processor for faster app performance
  • Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
  • Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean
  • Aluminum or stainless steel case

Apple Watch

