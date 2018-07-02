Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein II, Witcher 3 & Rayman Legends $20 ea, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the highly-rated Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus on Xbox one and PS4 for just $19.99 Prime shipped. This is matching the Amazon all-time low and one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the stellar shooter. It goes for $40 at Best Buy.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations. And upgrade to an Xbox One X 1TB Console today at $100 off.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

