PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS gets a rare price drop to $1 today (Reg. $10)

The highly-rated PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS is down to $1 today. The productivity/PDF app is regularly up to $10 and hasn’t dropped down this low in years. It has been fully upgraded for iOS 11 and iPhone X with Face ID support and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 users. More details below.

iOS Universal: PDF Reader Pro Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

PDF Reader Pro Edition is the most powerful app to read, manage and annotate PDF files and it works beautifully on iOS 10.

The best mobile PDF reader optimized specially for the iPad.

A really powerful and optimized PDF reader engine, carefully designed specially for the iPad.

Part of the @work campaign by Apple.