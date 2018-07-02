PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS gets a rare price drop to $1 today (Reg. $10)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 12:34 pm ET

View Comments

The highly-rated PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS is down to $1 today. The productivity/PDF app is regularly up to $10 and hasn’t dropped down this low in years. It has been fully upgraded for iOS 11 and iPhone X with Face ID support and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 users. More details below. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

iOS Universal: PDF Reader Pro Edition$1 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Rebuild 3, Dr. Seuss, Skee-Ball, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein II, Witcher 3 & Rayman Legends $20 ea, more

PDF Reader Pro Edition:

PDF Reader Pro Edition is the most powerful app to read, manage and annotate PDF files and it works beautifully on iOS 10.

The best mobile PDF reader optimized specially for the iPad. 

A really powerful and optimized PDF reader engine, carefully designed specially for the iPad.

Part of the @work campaign by Apple.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard