Save 20% on replacement Philips Hue bulbs: A19 or BR30 now $40 shipped

- Jul. 2nd 2018 7:29 am ET

Amazon offers the Philips Hue Color A19 Smart LED Light Bulb for $39.99 shipped. You can also pick up the BR30 version for the same price. Both of today’s offers are matched in Best Buy’s July 4th Sale. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and $2.50 better than our previous mention. If you already have a Philips Hue setup at home, this is a great way to expand for less. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Philips Hue Color Light Bulbs feature:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately)
  • Choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room or control your lights with your Voice device. Requiring the Hue hub (sold separately) for the full Hue experience
  • Voice control: Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system

Best Buy Green Deals Philips

