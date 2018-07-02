Samsung’s 7-inch Galaxy Tab A 8GB returns to the lowest this year at $100 ($30 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store offers the 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8GB for $99.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at Walmart, comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the best offer out there. For comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $120 and today’s offer matches the lowest it has sold for this year. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,100 shoppers.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:
- Comfortable to the touch and light in your hands, the Tab A 7.0″ is easy to take anywhere.
- Enjoy more of your favorite music, photos, movies and games on the go with a microSD card1that expands your tablet’s memory from 8GB2 to up to an additional 200GB
- The long-lasting battery keeps you powered up to watch, read and game at home or on the gofor up to 11 hours of Internet usage.3
- Bring engaging educational content to kids of every age when you subscribe to Samsung Kids.
- Make shareable moments better with advanced camera features.