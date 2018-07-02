Samsung’s The Frame TV gets updated w/ upgraded specs, fresh art

Just over a year ago, Samsung introduced its new ‘The Frame’ TV, which blurs line the between electronics and artwork for a different type of home theater experience. The second generation lineup was announced today by Samsung with upgraded features and an even slimmer design that looks to blend into your decor even further. More below.

As soon as you see The Frame, it’s easy to understand why it’s different. The actual display is made to sit flush with your wall, much like a piece of artwork, instead of protruding at an angle like most modern TVs. But unlike traditional displays, The Frame showcases artwork from a variety of sources when not in-use. That helps to eliminate the struggle some feel between the same old home theater visuals and decor.

“We designed The Frame for consumers who love the function of a big, beautiful 4K UHD TV but struggle to design their room around an empty black screen when the TV is turned off,” said Dave Das, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics for Samsung Electronics America.

Looking at the specs, Samsung offers The Frame in both 55- and 65-inch sizes with full support for 4K resolutions and HDR10+ content. It’s available in three different wood finishes, Walnut, Beige Wood or White and ships with the same metal easel as the first generation. The no-gap wall mount is also included with purchase.

Along with today’s update is a refresh to the Samsung Art Store. For $5 per month, you can choose from a selection of hand-curated art to be displayed on your TV. If a monthly subscription is too much, you can choose from a selection of ala carte prints from famous photographers and publications like The New York Times.

Interested in Samsung’s The Frame TV? The entry-level 55-inch model will set you back $2,000 or you can upgrade to the 65-inch version for $2,800. Learn more on Samsung’s official landing page.