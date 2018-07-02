SanDisk’s new 250GB Extreme Portable SSD sports a water-resistant design for $90

Amazon offers the SanDisk 250GB Extreme Portable USB-A/C Solid-State Drive for $89.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for $10 off and the lowest price that we’ve ever tracked on SanDisk’s latest portable storage solution. It pushes out blazing transfer speeds up to 550MB/s, has a water-resistant design and works with both USB-A and C. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

