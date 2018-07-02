Warhammer: Doomwheel for iOS is down to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)

Warhammer: Doomwheel for iOS is now on sale for $1. The regularly $3 Warhammer has only gone for less than this once and that was back in mid-late 2017. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 120 gamers. More details below.
iOS Universal: Warhammer: Doomwheel: $1 (Reg. $3)
Pilot your Doomwheel as it rattles through the battlefield at breakneck speeds in this fast-paced infinite arcade adventure. Dwarves got you down? Doomwheel. Rival clans done you wrong? Doomwheel. Goblin grief? Doomwheel. Shatter, skewer, shock and bounce foes of all shapes, sizes, and races as you claw out territory for yourself across the Old World. Develop a newer, deadlier, Doomwheel in your workshop while fending off the vengeful plots of your backstabbing rivals.