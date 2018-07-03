Amazon’s best-selling food storage set is down to $12.50 Prime shipped, today only

- Jul. 3rd 2018 8:22 am ET

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Enther (99% positive feedback from 17,500) via Amazon offers a 20-pack of its BPA Free Meal Prep Containers for $12.50 Prime shipped. Originally $26, we’ve seen this bundle sell for around $17 lately. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 1,200 reviewers leaving a 4.3/5 star rating.

Enther Food Storage:

  • Simple, fast, easy to use – Most meal-prep containers don’t last. They crack after just a couple uses and can’t even be used in the microwave without burning or melting. Not Enther, our bento boxes are built to last and contain the best features.
  • No more disappointments. Gone are the days you had to worry about a cracked container or one that can’t withstand the heat of a microwave. Our containers are BPA-free, microwavable and ensured for multiple times uses.
  • Trust – Use a meal-prep container that you can count on. It gets old when you have to buy a new container after just a few uses. Enther containers are washer and freezer friendly. With our bento boxes, you can trust that they will last longer than any other.
