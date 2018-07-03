Take 30% off a selection of Amazon’s in-house products starting at just $5

- Jul. 3rd 2018 4:02 pm ET

From $5
Amazon is discounting a selection of its in-house products by 30% leading up to Prime Day with deals on food, vitamins, sunscreen, and more from $5 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Solimo Sport Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 2-Pack for $12.94. Normally closer to $20, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have any summer outings planned that involve sunny days, be sure that your family has protection from the elements with this 2-pack of sunscreen. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here, or head below for more of our top picks.

Our top picks:

Solimo Sport Sunscreen Spray features:

  • Includes two 11-ounce bottles of sport sunscreen spray
  • Broad spectrum SPF 50
  • Water resistant up to 80 minutes
  • UVA/UVB protection
  • An Amazon brand
