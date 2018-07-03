Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way

After much speculation, Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day is coming on July 16th and is slated to run through the 17th. As expected, we’ll see a rotating cast of deals over the 36-hour window. This marks the fourth year in a row that Amazon will offer exclusive deals to its Prime members, and this round promises to be the biggest yet. More details below.

Amazon promises more than 1-million deals across just about every category that its online storefront offers. If you’re not yet a Prime member, now is the time to jump on board so you’re ready when the big day rolls around. Officially, the deals will start at noon on July 16th and run through the following day. This is will be the longest official Prime Day that we’ve seen to date with Amazon’s big claim of “more than 1-million deals” sure to spark a lot of interest this time around.

As we predicted a few weeks back, Amazon will be offering a number of Alexa-exclusive offers for owners of Echo devices. We’re expecting to see some pre-Prime Day discounts, so those without the necessary equipment for these offers can lock-in the savings. Also following our predictions is exclusive-discounts at Whole Foods locations on groceries and more. Amazon will also be extending special discounts to its Prime Rewards Visa Members, offering an extra 10% off July 14th through the 17th.

Amazon is not only extending Prime Day by 12-hours this time around, but also to more countries than ever before. Australia, Singapore, Netherlands and Luxembourg are now in the mix for Amazon’s biggest shopping day of the summer.

The deals are already starting here, with Echo Show marked down to $130 along with additional discounts. Amazon is also offering four-months of Music Unlimited for $1 to non-Prime members that have yet to try the service. A similar offer of three-months to Kindle Unlimited, along with a $10 Prime Day credit, is also being made available on the big event later this month. New Audible members can also grab three-months for $5 per, which is good for 65% off the regular going rate.

You’ll want to be sure that you’re following 9to5Toys on Twitter to ensure that you’re seeing the deals as soon as they pop-up. We also recommend bookmarking our Amazon deal hub, where we’ll be sharing all of the latest offers as they fly in on Prime Day.