This $30 Belkin adapter lets you listen to wired headphones while charging an iPhone X

Amazon offers the Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar Lightning Adapter for $29.95 shipped. Matched at B&H and Walmart. Normally selling for $35 direct from Belkin and at Apple, that’s good for a 15% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen this year. For comparison, today’s offer comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. This adapter brings the 3.5mm audio jack back to your iPhone, so you can listen to wired headphones and charge at the same time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Belkin 3.5mm Lightning Adapter features:
- Listen to music, Watch Videos, use Audio Navigation, or take calls while still charging your phone at maximum speed
- MFi certified to meet Apple specifications and compatible with iPhone X, iPhone 8 & 8 Plus, iPhone 7 & 7 Plus or devices running iOS 10 or later
- Supports one 3.5 mm cable (Headphone, Speakers or AUX cord) & one Lightning cable
- Designed to ensure clear and crisp audio while in use
- Supports remote control and microphone from MFi-certified 3.5 mm headphones
- Allows data syncing to transfer music and photos to and from MacBook