This $30 Belkin adapter lets you listen to wired headphones while charging an iPhone X

- Jul. 3rd 2018 12:49 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon offers the Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar Lightning Adapter for $29.95 shipped. Matched at B&H and Walmart. Normally selling for $35 direct from Belkin and at Apple, that’s good for a 15% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen this year. For comparison, today’s offer comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. This adapter brings the 3.5mm audio jack back to your iPhone, so you can listen to wired headphones and charge at the same time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.  

Belkin 3.5mm Lightning Adapter features:

  • Listen to music, Watch Videos, use Audio Navigation, or take calls while still charging your phone at maximum speed
  • MFi certified to meet Apple specifications and compatible with iPhone X, iPhone 8 & 8 Plus, iPhone 7 & 7 Plus or devices running iOS 10 or later
  • Supports one 3.5 mm cable (Headphone, Speakers or AUX cord) & one Lightning cable
  • Designed to ensure clear and crisp audio while in use
  • Supports remote control and microphone from MFi-certified 3.5 mm headphones
  • Allows data syncing to transfer music and photos to and from MacBook

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Walmart B&H

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go