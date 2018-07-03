Keep your desk online w/ CyberPower’s 1000VA 9-Outlet UPS for $85 shipped ($25 off)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 9:17 am ET

Newegg offers the CyberPower 1000VA 9-Outlet UPS (CP1000AVRLCD) for $84.99 shipped when code EMCPWPS56 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $110 at Amazon and B&H, that’s good for a $25 discount and is this year’s best offer. For comparison, today’s price drop comes within $10 of our previous mention and is the second lowest we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,800 shoppers.

CyberPower 1000VA UPS features:

  • Output: 1000 VA / 600W
  • Input: 120V
  • 5 x Battery/Surge Protected Outlets
  • 9 x NEMA 5-15R Outlets
  • Recharge Time: 8 Hours
  • Line-Interactive Topology
  • Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)
  • 1,080 Joules Surge Suppression
  • Phone RJ11/Ethernet RJ45/Coax Protection
  • Multifunction LCD Panel

