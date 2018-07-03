Save nearly $500 on Apple’s high-end current-gen. 15-inch MacBook Pro: $1,900 shipped

Trusted seller dealsfellow (99.3% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers Apple’s current generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 2.8GHz/16GB/256GB in both Silver and Space Gray (MPTU2LL/A) for $1,899.99 shipped. Regularly listed for $2,399, this beats our last mention by $100 and is the best currently available. If you’ve been in the market for one of Apple’s higher-end laptops, a near-$500 discount is hard to pass up.
Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar:
- Touch Bar
- Touch ID
- Brilliant Retina display
- Seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i7
- Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB of memory
- Ultrafast SSD
- Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Up to 10 hours of battery life*
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Force Touch trackpad
The new MacBook Pro is razor-thin, featherlight, and now even faster and more powerful than before. It has the brightest, most colorful Mac notebook display. It has new quad-core processors and high-performance Radeon Pro graphics on every configuration. And it has the revolutionary Touch Bar—a Multi-touch–enabled strip of glass built into the keyboard for instant access to what you want to do, when you want to do it. The new MacBook Pro is built on groundbreaking ideas. And it’s ready for yours.