Get the Bella Pro 3-quart Analog Air Fryer for just $20 at Best Buy for today only (Save $30)

For today only, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro 3-quart Analog Air Fryer for $19.99 shipped, with free shipping available to My Best Buy members, on orders over $35, or you can opt for free in-store pickup as well. Down from $50, this is a solid $30 markdown off the going rate of this air fryer – only beaten out by its $15 all-time low from a similar one-day sale back in February. This air fryer may not be the most high-tech option under the Bella brand, but it still a reliable 1,300W appliance that gives you a 3-quart basket (2.5 pounds worth of food on average) to cover meals, snacks, and side dishes that can feed two to four people. It has an adjustable temperature range up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, a 60-minute auto-shut off timer, and the included nonstick basket and crisping tray can go right into your dishwasher for easy cleanups.

Best Buy is also offering a 1-day deal on the Revolution Stainless Steel InstaGLO R180 Toaster for $250, down from $350. This smart toaster gives you “consistently better flavor with less waiting and re-toasting” with six different food settings, including a panini setting, as well as three toasting modes and seven toasting shade options – all accessed via the large full-color touchscreen display. And when your food is done and ready, rather than fight with spring-loaded levers, it will automatically lift its contents up and out for you to grab (with an auto lowering function as well).

Anova is also having a long-term Mother’s Day sale that is taking up to 62% off sous vide machines, vacuum sealers, an oven, and accessories for the next few weeks. You can also check out the ongoing deal for the Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that is sitting among some of the lowest prices we have seen. It reaches temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit while offering 6 cooking functions and has a built-in smart thermometer with 4 protein settings and 9 customizable doneness levels. You won’t have to worry about a ton of smoke either thanks to its smoke control system paired alongside hot air circulation. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Bella Pro 3-quart Analog Air Fryer features:

2.5-lb. capacityCook up to 2.5 lbs. of your favorite food to feed 2 to 4 people​.

Convenient settingsAdjustable temperature up to 400°F.

Auto shut-off timer60-minute auto shut-off timer with audible tone.​

Fast heatingStainless steel heating element for faster heat up.​

Perfectly crisp food every timeHigh performance circular heat technology for fast, crispy, and evenly cooked food​.

Powerful1300-watt high performance circular heat technology​.

Dishwasher-safe partsDishwasher-safe, nonstick basket and crisping tray for easy cleanup​.

