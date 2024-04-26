Dick’s Sporting Goods takes an extra 25% off clearance: Nike, Under Armour, HOKA, more

Ali Smith -
FashionDick's Sporting Goods
50% off + 25% off
a sign above a store in a brick building

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently offering an extra 25% off clearance during its Spring Deals Event. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $65 or more. A standout from this sale is the Under Armour Tech Vent 1/2-Zip Pullover Shirt that’s currently marked down to $38 and originally sold for $50. This pullover is available in several color options and has a sweat-wicking design that’s highly breathable. It can be styled year-round and is a perfect option for spring golf outings due to its stretch-infused fabric that allows you to have a full swing. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Dick's Sporting Goods

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Breville’s Barista Express Impress espresso machi...
Upgrade your streams with Logitech’s Blue Snowball iC...
Anker’s self-washing Clean X9 Pro robot vacuum and mo...
Juiced Bikes takes $300 off two e-bikes for limited-tim...
Apple’s latest HomePod 2 drops to $250 low (Reg. ...
Amazon confirms that Prime Day 2024 is set for July
JBL Authentics 200 smart speaker with Google Assistant ...
elago brings Game Boy Advance SP vibes to its newest Ma...
Load more...
Show More Comments