Dick’s Sporting Goods takes an extra 25% off clearance: Nike, Under Armour, HOKA, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently offering an extra 25% off clearance during its Spring Deals Event. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $65 or more. A standout from this sale is the Under Armour Tech Vent 1/2-Zip Pullover Shirt that’s currently marked down to $38 and originally sold for $50. This pullover is available in several color options and has a sweat-wicking design that’s highly breathable. It can be styled year-round and is a perfect option for spring golf outings due to its stretch-infused fabric that allows you to have a full swing. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- DSG Movement T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $20)
- Nike Club French Terry Shorts $12 (Orig. $55)
- Walter Hagen Performance Novelty Print Golf Polo $13 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Dri-FIT Victory Golf Polo $31 (Orig. $58)
- Under Armour Tech Vent 1/2 Zip Pullover Shirt $38 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- InfinityRN 4 Running Shoes $55 (Orig. $170)
- Bondi 8 Running Shoes $132 (Orig. $165)
- Nike Tempo Dry Core Shorts $16 (Orig. $32)
- Nike Dri-FIT Legend T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $30)
- Patagonia R1 Air Full-Zip Jacket $108 (Orig. $179)
- …and even more deals…
