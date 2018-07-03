Linksys’ Tri-Band Router packs 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 4 Ethernet ports, more for $200 (25% off)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 9:39 am ET

View Comments

Newegg offers the Linksys AC4000 Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $199.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCPWPS52. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate of retailers like Amazon, B&H and Best Buy. Today’s offer returns to match the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen this year. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 9,800 shoppers.

Linksys Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:

  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi Compliant
  • Up to 4000 Mbps Data Throughput
  • 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz Operating Frequencies
  • Tri-Band Functionality
  • 4 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports
  • 2 x USB 3.0 Ports
  • 6 x High Performance Antennas
  • MU-MIMO Technology
  • 1.8 GHz Quad-Core Processor
  • WEP/WPA2/WPA2 Enterprise Encryption

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Newegg

Newegg
Linksys

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go