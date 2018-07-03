Linksys’ Tri-Band Router packs 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 4 Ethernet ports, more for $200 (25% off)

Newegg offers the Linksys AC4000 Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $199.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCPWPS52. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate of retailers like Amazon, B&H and Best Buy. Today’s offer returns to match the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen this year. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 9,800 shoppers.
Linksys Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi Compliant
- Up to 4000 Mbps Data Throughput
- 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz Operating Frequencies
- Tri-Band Functionality
- 4 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports
- 2 x USB 3.0 Ports
- 6 x High Performance Antennas
- MU-MIMO Technology
- 1.8 GHz Quad-Core Processor
- WEP/WPA2/WPA2 Enterprise Encryption