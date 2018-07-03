Add the littleBits Rule Your Room Base Kit to your STEM collection for $40 shipped

Amazon offers the littleBits Rule Your Room Kit for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Originally $100, it sells for $70-$80 these days. This is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Designed for kids, this kit provides “step-by-step instructions for 8 inventions, 1 challenge, and inspiration for thousands more.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.
littleBits Base Kit – Rule Your Room features:
- Kids can develop engineering and problem-solving skills by creating interactive inventions
- Build infinitely customizable inventions by combining littleBits with anything your kids own
- Kids can gain the confidence and curiosity to understand their surroundings and reinvent them
- Minimize screen time with a toolbox that kids can use again and again to create new toys