Add the littleBits Rule Your Room Base Kit to your STEM collection for $40 shipped

- Jul. 3rd 2018 9:01 am ET

Amazon offers the littleBits Rule Your Room Kit for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Originally $100, it sells for $70-$80 these days. This is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Designed for kids, this kit provides “step-by-step instructions for 8 inventions, 1 challenge, and inspiration for thousands more.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

littleBits Base Kit – Rule Your Room features:

  • Kids can develop engineering and problem-solving skills by creating interactive inventions
  • Build infinitely customizable inventions by combining littleBits with anything your kids own
  • Kids can gain the confidence and curiosity to understand their surroundings and reinvent them
  • Minimize screen time with a toolbox that kids can use again and again to create new toys
