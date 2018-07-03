Neato’s Botvac D3 Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum falls to new Amazon low at $200 (50% off)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 12:15 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Botvac D3 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum with Amazon Alexa support in white for $199.99 shipped. Typically selling for $400 at retailers like Best Buy, today’s price drop saves you $200, marks a new Amazon all-time low and beats our previous mention by $50. Rated 3.9/5 stars

Neato Botvac D3 Robotic Vacuum features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
  • Easy to operate – use the Neato App to start, schedule, and receive notifications. Or, just press the button on the robot and go.
  • Precise laser smart navigation & spin flow power clean technology scans, maps, and methodically cleans your floors.
  • D-Shape design and CornerClever technology cleans where dirt hides – close to walls and deep into corners. Super suction works on all floor types including wood, tile, laminate and carpet – keeps your floors free of dirt, dust, pet hair and more.
  • Lithium-ion battery auto charges and resumes for up to 3 cycles. Ready to clean on schedule or at push of a button. Run time up to 60 minutes can be impacted by environment and flooring type.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

Smartphone Accessories Neato

