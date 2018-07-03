Nintendo’s new Minecraft 2DS XL highlights three fresh console designs

Nintendo will soon release three new designs for its popular 2DS XL. The new variants are themed around Minecraft, Mario Kart, and Animal Crossing. As you would expect, each device comes with the matching game pre-installed and ready to play out of the box.

If there has ever been a company that can make a profit off of nostalgia, it is Nintendo. The company is always finding new ways to keep its classic games relevant, whether it be with its virtual console or more recently its NES and SNES Classic devices.

Nintendo has shown its knack for creativity over the years with its 3DS and 2DS lineups by creating lots of different designs for players to choose from. From the Super NES Edition 3DS XL to its Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Edition 2DS, the company sure knows how to pull players back into its ecosystem.

If you’re hoping to snag one of these neat designs for your collection, you will be disappointed to find out that they are being released in Japan, with no mention of the new systems coming to the US. Like many limited-release products, if you are willing to pay a premium, there is a good probability that you will be able to find these available through sites like eBay.

If you have not used Nintendo’s most recent handhelds, the main differences between the 3DS and 2DS are form-factor and 3D-capabilities. The 3DS was released first in 2011 with the 2DS coming nearly two and a half years later in late 2013.

The 2DS is aimed at younger children based on Nintendo’s concerns that the 3D technology in the 3DS could become a liability if would have the potential to cause eye damage. The American Optometric Association assured parents that the 3D technology may have the opposite effect, enabling children to speak up earlier in life if they had depth perception issues.

Regardless, the 2DS has become a popular device for consumers that consider 3D to either be a gimmick or a feature that is not worth the additional cost. At the time of the 3DS’ release, 3D TVs were being pushed by manufacturers as a groundbreaking technology that never really took off. Within a few years, TV manufacturers shifted their focus to developing 4K sets.

Nintendo’s new 2DS designs will be available in Japan within the next 2-4 weeks. Animal Crossing and Mario Kart 7 editions will launch on July 19, and the Minecraft edition, my favorite, will be available two weeks later on August 2nd.