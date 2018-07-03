Pump the jams this summer w/ a Photive Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $23 (Reg. $40)

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazing Deals Online (99% positive feedback from 271,000) via Amazon offers the Photive Hydra Bluetooth Speaker for $23 Prime shipped. Originally $80, we’ve seen it sell for more like $36-$40 in 2018. This waterproof speaker sports an IPX66 rating, up to eight hours of playback and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 4,900 Amazon reviewers.
Photive Hydra Bluetooth Speaker features:
- A rating of IPX66 means you can take this wireless speaker anywhere. Its Powerful sound and Rugged design makes it ideal for Travel. Take it Hiking, in the Shower or just us it to listen to music in your Kitchen
- Advanced Bluetooth Technology ultra-optimized to consume Less Energy and maintain Crystal Clear Sound. Lithium Ion Rechargeable battery brings 8 hours of uninterrupted speaker Playtime with a single charge
- Get ready for holiday with an Impressive Retail Package, quality design, without the premium price. The Photive Hydra’s performance along with loud room filling sound makes it one of Photive’s best buys