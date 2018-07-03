Sony PS4 Mid-Year Sale: Rocket League $11, Fallout 4 $16, Heavy Rain FREE, more

- Jul. 3rd 2018 3:21 pm ET

Sony has now kicked off its Mid-Year Summer Sale on PSN. We are seeing loads of notable deals on popular PS4 titles along with an extra 10% off for PlayStation Plus members. Speaking of which, those with a subscription can also grab this month’s freebies including Absolver and Heavy Rain. Beyond that, there’s a wide ranging Final Fantasy franchise sale as well. Head down below for our top picks and over to this morning’s roundup for more.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Note: While all of the deals listed below reflect the lowest possible price for PS Plus members, all of the deals are just as notable without the extra 10% off. Especially considering you can download them from your couch within hours. 

Rocket League Features:

Soccer meets racing once again in our long-awaited, physics-based multiplayer-focused sequel to Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars! Choose a variety of high-flying vehicles equipped with huge rocket boosters and soar into the air to score amazing aerial goals, perform incredible saves, and even demolish enemy players at unbelievable speeds!

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Free Stuff

Sony PSN

