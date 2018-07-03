Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Legacy 1 & 2 $15, Rocket League $10, more

- Jul. 3rd 2018 9:23 am ET

View Comments

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has some notable deals on Mega Man games today. Most notably is the Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack for just $14.99, down from the regular $30. It includes Mega Man 1 through 10 for Xbox One. Head below for more, especially if you would prefer buying just one half of the combo pack.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations. And upgrade to an Xbox One X 1TB Console today at $100 off.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

