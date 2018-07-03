Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Legacy 1 & 2 $15, Rocket League $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has some notable deals on Mega Man games today. Most notably is the Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack for just $14.99, down from the regular $30. It includes Mega Man 1 through 10 for Xbox One. Head below for more, especially if you would prefer buying just one half of the combo pack.
- Mario Tennis Aces $47 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Using code SAVE15 at checkout
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Mega Man Legacy Collection $6 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon/GameStop
- Rayman Legends Switch $20 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Buy 1 Get 1 50% off Nintendo 3DS Games | Best Buy
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege from $30 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Yakuza 0 $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Stardew Valley $13 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Horizon Zero Dawn $10 or $8 w/ GCU (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
ICYMI: Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations. And upgrade to an Xbox One X 1TB Console today at $100 off.
