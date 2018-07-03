Score a rare discount on Steelcase’s Gesture Chair at $829 shipped (Reg. $1,000+)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 3:32 pm ET

$829
View Comments

Amazon offers the Steelcase Gesture Chair in Graphite for $828.80 shipped. Regularly over $1,000, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best that we can find. Steelcase’s Gesture chair is known as one of the best on the market today with its body-inspired design. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Steelcase Gesture Chair features:

  • Gesture was inspired by the movement of the human body created for the way we work today
  • Designed to support our interactions with today’s technologies
  • Gesture won Neocon Gold 2013. Seat Depth : 18 1/4 Inch. Functional Seat Depth : 15 3/4 Inch to 18 1/2 Inch. Seat Width : 20 Inch
  • Most Popular Version- Wrapped Back with Light/Light Finish
  • Covered by Steelcase Warranty
$829

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Steelcase

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp