Score a rare discount on Steelcase’s Gesture Chair at $829 shipped (Reg. $1,000+)

Amazon offers the Steelcase Gesture Chair in Graphite for $828.80 shipped. Regularly over $1,000, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best that we can find. Steelcase’s Gesture chair is known as one of the best on the market today with its body-inspired design. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
Steelcase Gesture Chair features:
- Gesture was inspired by the movement of the human body created for the way we work today
- Designed to support our interactions with today’s technologies
- Gesture won Neocon Gold 2013. Seat Depth : 18 1/4 Inch. Functional Seat Depth : 15 3/4 Inch to 18 1/2 Inch. Seat Width : 20 Inch
- Most Popular Version- Wrapped Back with Light/Light Finish
- Covered by Steelcase Warranty