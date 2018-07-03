UE’s WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for summer: $50 (25% off)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 11:45 am ET

View Comments

Dell offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth for $49.99 shipped. Normally selling for $65 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer saves you almost 25% and matches the previous all-time low. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 700 shoppers.

If you’re looking to score two of the speakers, we spotted a pack of refurbished models for $85 shipped.

UE WONDERBOOM Speaker features:

  • Super-portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly big, clear, crisp 360-degree sound and big bass
  • 10 hours of musical happiness on a single battery charge
  • waterproof, floats and serenades you in the shower, pool or rain  (IPX7-rated waterproof up to 30 minutes and a depth of 1 meter)
  • Wirelessly connect two UE WONDERBOOMS to party louder
  • Works with Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart enabled smartphones, tablets and other devices

Guides

Dell

Dell
Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears
bluetooth speakers

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go