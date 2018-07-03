UE’s WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for summer: $50 (25% off)

Dell offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth for $49.99 shipped. Normally selling for $65 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer saves you almost 25% and matches the previous all-time low. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 700 shoppers.
If you’re looking to score two of the speakers, we spotted a pack of refurbished models for $85 shipped.
UE WONDERBOOM Speaker features:
- Super-portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly big, clear, crisp 360-degree sound and big bass
- 10 hours of musical happiness on a single battery charge
- waterproof, floats and serenades you in the shower, pool or rain (IPX7-rated waterproof up to 30 minutes and a depth of 1 meter)
- Wirelessly connect two UE WONDERBOOMS to party louder
- Works with Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart enabled smartphones, tablets and other devices