Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 4.8A Dual-USB Port Car Charger $7 Prime shipped, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Dual-Port 4.8A USB Aluminum Car Charger for $6.99 Prime shipped when code AUKEYC07 has been applied at checkout. Having just dropped from closer to $13, today’s offer saves you an additional $2 from the going rate, locking in a total discount of nearly 45%. This is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for in the past. Whether you need to charge up your smartphone, power a dash cam or other in-car accessories, Aukey’s dual USB adapter is a more-than-capable option with its 4.8A output. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

