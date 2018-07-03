Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 4.8A Dual-USB Port Car Charger $7 Prime shipped, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Dual-Port 4.8A USB Aluminum Car Charger for $6.99 Prime shipped when code AUKEYC07 has been applied at checkout. Having just dropped from closer to $13, today’s offer saves you an additional $2 from the going rate, locking in a total discount of nearly 45%. This is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for in the past. Whether you need to charge up your smartphone, power a dash cam or other in-car accessories, Aukey’s dual USB adapter is a more-than-capable option with its 4.8A output. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

  • UE Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker 2-pack: $85 (Reg. $100) | Rakuten
    • w/ code SAVE15
  • APPS2Car Magnetic Car Mount: $5.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code C8L4XX2H
  • Pump the jams this summer w/ a Photive Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $23 (Reg. $40)
  • TESSAN 4-Outlet Smart Power Strip: $20 (Reg. $33) | Amazon 
    • w/ code CYJQ5UBX
  • Audio-Technica’s ATH-M50X Headphones + Bluetooth Adapter $135 (Reg. $199), today only
  • TaoTronics Bluetooth Receiver: $18 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
    • w/ code NN8QKKCC
  • Rocketfish 4.8A 4-Port USB Charger: $15 (Reg. $25) | Best Buy

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • RAVPower Qi Wireless Charging Stand: $13 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
    • w/ code SDRPPC013
  • Insignia 4.8A 4-Port USB Wall Outlet: $11 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
  • 4-foot Braided Nylon USB-C Cable 2-pack: $5 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ code ZNAIBE6H
  • AUKEY 2 Outlets and 4 USB Port 30W Power Strip: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code LY8UKT7R
  • AUKEY Dual Ports USB Wall Outlet: $19 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ code WJ4MVVFA
  • Skybuds Truly Wireless Earbuds: $65 (Reg. $100) | Amazon  

Turn an unused car 12V/24V outlet into two powerful USB charging ports with 4.8A total output. Simultaneously charge your phone and tablet at full speed, and have them ready when you reach your destination. Tuned to support healthier battery function and faster USB charging speeds, AiPower intelligently adjusts power output to match the unique charging needs of all your USB-powered

