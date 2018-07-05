Have fun prepping food w/ Amazon’s 18-Piece Knife Block Set for $42 shipped (Reg. $55)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Premium 18-Piece Knife Block Set for $41.99 shipped. That’s over 20% off the rate it typically fetches and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked just once before. With over 600 reviewers leaving an average rating of 4.5/5 stars, its hard to go wrong with this knife set. For more deals on AmazonBasics ahead of Prime Day 2018, take a look at our coverage.

AmazonBasics 18-Piece Knife Block Set features: