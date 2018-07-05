Have fun prepping food w/ Amazon’s 18-Piece Knife Block Set for $42 shipped (Reg. $55)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Premium 18-Piece Knife Block Set for $41.99 shipped. That’s over 20% off the rate it typically fetches and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked just once before. With over 600 reviewers leaving an average rating of 4.5/5 stars, its hard to go wrong with this knife set. For more deals on AmazonBasics ahead of Prime Day 2018, take a look at our coverage.
AmazonBasics 18-Piece Knife Block Set features:
- 18-piece knife set includes 8-inch chef’s, 7-inch Santoku, 8-inch slicing, 8-inch bread, 5.5-inch utility, 6-inch boning, 3.5-inch paring, (8) 4.5-inch steak knives, 8-inch kitchen shears, 8-inch sharpener, and wood block
- Precision-formed blades have finely sharpened edges for exceptional use
- Made of high-quality stainless steel
- Weighted knives for effective use, balance, and control
- Triple-riveted, ergonomic handles for a secure and comfortable grip
- Hand wash only