Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8

Amazon has finally taken off the wraps on its highly-anticipated Prime Day 2018 sale. And while we still have two weeks to go, this morning Amazon has kicked off some discounts across many of its own products, as well as on its AmazonBasics lineup. These savings are only available to Prime members, meaning orders ship free across the board. Check out a few of our top picks below.

In today’s round of discounts we’re seeing everything from gear for your Mac or even home theater to various home goods and more. Leading the way for tech deals we’re seeing the AmazonBasics 13.3-Inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.35. Normally selling for $10.50, today’s price drop saves you 20% and is the lowest we’ve seen since last year’s Prime Day sale. Over 10,000 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Amazon’s Portable Bluetooth Speaker has gotten a discount as well, now down to $14.58. Having never dropped below $16 before, today’s discount saves you $5 from the going rate and is a new all-time low. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 2,400.

If you’re looking to pick up some discounted home goods products, then now’s the perfect time. Those with a home office will want to look towards the AmazonBasics 6-Sheet Paper Shredder at $23.74. Good for an over $6 discount, today’s offer is $1 less than the previous Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 9,800 shoppers.

Another notable discount we’re seeing today is on Amazon’s 6-pack of 100W Dimmable A21 LED Light Bulbs. Now down to $40.63, you’ll save $10 and lock in these environmentally-friendly bulbs at their lowest price yet. With over 400 customers having left a review, they carry a 3.8/5 star rating.

Now that summer is officially here, Amazon is also offering significant discounts on its sporting accessories and outdoor equipment. For getting the perfect swing nailed down, the AmazonBasics Baseball Practice Net at $45.27 has dropped by nearly $20 and is the lowest we’ve seen by $3. Reviews are still coming in, but so far it carries a 4.8/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to hit the trails, then Amazon’s Internal Frame Hiking Backpack at $59.99 is a solid purchase. Normally selling for $75, today’s offer means you’ll save $15. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

And of course be sure to get the full details on Prime Day ahead of the event and shop the rest of the discounted AmazonBasics items here.