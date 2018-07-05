Amazon offers the ecobee3 HomeKit Smart Thermostat w/ 3 sensors for $219 (~$255 value)

Amazon offers the ecobee3 Thermostat with three bundled sensors for $219 shipped. Regularly $179 for the thermostat alone, you’d expect to pay an additional $79 for the extra sensors. This is a great way to measure the temperatures around your home and ensure more accurate readings. Works with HomeKit, Google Assistant, Alexa and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
ecobee3 Smart Thermostat features:
- ROOM SENSORS: your ecobee3 comes with 3 room sensors which measure temperature and occupancy allowing you to manage hot or cold spots and achieve the comfort settings you want in the rooms that matter most.
- SAVE MONEY: ecobee uses advance sensing, external weather data, and learns your HVAC system to save you up to 23% on your heating and cooling bills* Compared to a hold of 72 degrees
- EASY INSTALL: installation takes approximately 30 min and we provide in-app guided videos to make it easy. No c-wire, no problem – use the power extender kit included in the box
- WORKS WITH YOUR SMARTHOME: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Microsoft Cortana, Samsung SmartThings, Wink, IFTTT – ecobee3 works with them all!