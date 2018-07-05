Get four top-rated developer Mac apps including TeaCode for $20 (Orig. $50)

When you write code for a living, just one great app can save you hours each week. The Apptorium Developer’s Productivity Bundle delivers four upvoted Mac apps in one hit, including code expander TeaCode. You can get this impressive toolkit now for only $19.99 (Orig. $50) at 9to5Toys Specials.

While many text editors have shortcuts, TeaCode saves you many more keystrokes. This text expander comes with 80 dynamic snippets for Swift, PHP, Objective-C, HTML, and more. You simply type a base pattern and allow the app to do all the typing.

This bundle also provides three other nice utilities. If you work with multiple displays, ScreenFocus helps you focus by dimming all but the display you’re working on. Meanwhile, Workspaces helps you create and manage custom workspaces on each screen.

The other app is Expressions. As the name suggests, this minimal app helps you test out expressions. You get an instant preview, and the app lets you build up a library of code. All four apps have received good support on Product Hunt.

Order the Apptorium Developer’s Productivity Bundle now for $19.99 to save 60% on the apps.