The unlocked Google Pixel 32GB Smartphone is down to $330 shipped

- Jul. 5th 2018 12:08 pm ET

B&H is currently offering the unlocked Google Pixel 32GB Android Smartphone in Quite Black for $329.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $650, today’s offer matches our previous mention for this year’s all-time low in new condition. B&H further sweetens the deal by not charging tax at the time of purchase, unless you’re a New York or New Jersey resident. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review. Jump up to the 128GB Very Silver model for $379.99 shipped.

Google Pixel 32GB Smartphone features:

  • GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
  • Compatible with All Major US Carriers
  • North American Variant
  • 12.3MP Rear Camera + 8MP Front
  • 2.15 GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core CPU
  • 32GB Storage Capacity + 4GB RAM
  • 5″ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
  • FHD 1920 x 1080 Native Resolution
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • Android 7.1 Nougat

