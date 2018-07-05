Bring home a two-pack of Monoprice MFi Lightning Cables: 6-Ft. $10, 10-Ft. $12

Monoprice is currently offering a two-pack of MFi-Certified 6-foot Lightning Cables in black or white for $9.99 shipped when code SDXY has been applied at checkout. In order to lock in the savings you’ll have to add two of the cables to your cart. These cables typically run for around $7.50 each, with today’s offer saving you 30% off the going rate. Over 1,300 shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.
We’re also seeing a two-pack of 10-foot versions of Monoprice’s MFi-Certified Lighting Cables in black or white for $11.99 shipped after checking out with code SDYZ. That’s good for a $4 savings as well and matches our previous mention.
Monoprice MFi-Certified Lightning Cable features:
- Stay Connected: Charge your Apple® iOS® device with Lightning® cable from any USB power source or sync your music and photos by plugging it into your computer.
- 24k Gold Plated Connector: The generous 50µm thick gold plating ensures that the connectors will not corrode or rust.
- Polycarbonate Connector Heads: The molded polycarbonate connector heads are extra durable and capable of withstanding the wear and tear of daily use.
- Apple MFi Certified means that this cable has been thoroughly tested and is guaranteed to be 100% compatible with your devices.