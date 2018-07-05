Bring home a two-pack of Monoprice MFi Lightning Cables: 6-Ft. $10, 10-Ft. $12

Monoprice is currently offering a two-pack of MFi-Certified 6-foot Lightning Cables in black or white for $9.99 shipped when code SDXY has been applied at checkout. In order to lock in the savings you’ll have to add two of the cables to your cart. These cables typically run for around $7.50 each, with today’s offer saving you 30% off the going rate. Over 1,300 shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

We’re also seeing a two-pack of 10-foot versions of Monoprice’s MFi-Certified Lighting Cables in black or white for $11.99 shipped after checking out with code SDYZ. That’s good for a $4 savings as well and matches our previous mention.

Monoprice MFi-Certified Lightning Cable features: