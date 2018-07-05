The official Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touchscreen drops to Amazon low at $70 (30% off)

Amazon offers the official Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touchscreen Display for $69.90 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate and a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, the next lowest offer out there is $80 at Adafruit. This touchscreen display is a perfect addition to your Raspberry Pi and is a seamless add on for taking the micro-computer to the next level. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our announcement coverage for more information.

Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touchscreen Display features: