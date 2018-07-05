The official Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touchscreen drops to Amazon low at $70 (30% off)

- Jul. 5th 2018 11:38 am ET

View Comments

Amazon offers the official Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touchscreen Display for $69.90 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate and a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, the next lowest offer out there is $80 at Adafruit. This touchscreen display is a perfect addition to your Raspberry Pi and is a seamless add on for taking the micro-computer to the next level. Rated 4.2/5 stars Check out our announcement coverage for more information.

Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touchscreen Display features:

  • This 7″ Touchscreen Display for the Raspberry Pi is perfect for creating portable and embedded projects where a keyboard and mouse would be in the way.
  • The full color display outputs up to 800 x 480 and features a capacitive touch sensing capable of detecting 10 fingers.
  • Only two connections from the Pi to the display are necessary; power from GPIO (or USB) connection to the DSI port. The adapter board handles power, signal conversion, and touch input conversion.
  • Kit Contents: 7″ Touchscreen Display Adapter Board DSI Ribbon Cable 4 x Stand-offs and Screws 4 x Jumper Wires

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go