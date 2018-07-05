Just $90 gets you this 32-inch HDTV for the garage or your kid’s room (Reg. $150)

Walmart offers the Sceptre 32-inch 720p HDTV for $89.99 shipped. Originally $180 and regularly selling for around $150, today’s offer is a match of the historic all-time low price. You’re not getting the best of the best here, but for $90 this is a great value buy for a kid’s room or garage. Ships with two HDMI inputs. Over 1,700 reviewers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Sceptre 32-inch 720p HDTV features:
Escape into a world of splendid color and clarity with the X322BV-SR. Clear QAM tuner is included to make cable connection as easy as possible, without an antenna. HDMI input delivers the unbeatable combination of high-definition video and clear audio. A USB port comes in handy when you want to flip through all of your stored pictures and tune into your stored music. More possibilities: with HDMI, VGA, Component and Composite inputs, we offer a convenient balance between the old and new to suit your diverse preferences.