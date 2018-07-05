Just $90 gets you this 32-inch HDTV for the garage or your kid’s room (Reg. $150)

- Jul. 5th 2018 2:51 pm ET

$90
View Comments

Walmart offers the Sceptre 32-inch 720p HDTV for $89.99 shipped. Originally $180 and regularly selling for around $150, today’s offer is a match of the historic all-time low price. You’re not getting the best of the best here, but for $90 this is a great value buy for a kid’s room or garage. Ships with two HDMI inputs. Over 1,700 reviewers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Sceptre 32-inch 720p HDTV features:

Escape into a world of splendid color and clarity with the X322BV-SR. Clear QAM tuner is included to make cable connection as easy as possible, without an antenna. HDMI input delivers the unbeatable combination of high-definition video and clear audio. A USB port comes in handy when you want to flip through all of your stored pictures and tune into your stored music. More possibilities: with HDMI, VGA, Component and Composite inputs, we offer a convenient balance between the old and new to suit your diverse preferences.

$90

Guides

Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp