Sengled’s BR30 Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit falls within $2 of all-time low at $50.50

Amazon offers the Sengled Element BR30 LED Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit for $50.62 shipped. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 16% discount and comes within $2 of the all-time low at Amazon. Today’s offer is the second lowest we’ve seen this year. This starter kit includes two LED bulbs alongside the Alexa-enabled hub. Sengled smart light bulbs carry 4+ star ratings at Amazon.
Sengled BR30 Smart Bulb Starter Kit features:
- Turn lights on and off, dim or brighten, and set schedules using Sengled Element Home app.
- Connect the Element kit to Alexa or Google Assistant and control your lights via voice commands to turn on/off, adjust brightness and more.
- Use the app to control the lights at home or when away. Set routines to turn lights on/off automatically.
- Energy Efficient: Element LED bulbs save 80% energy compared to incandescent lighting.
- All You Need to Get Started: Each kit contains the Element hub and 2 LED smart bulbs that fit in recessed ceiling lights.