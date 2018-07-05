Sengled’s BR30 Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit falls within $2 of all-time low at $50.50

Amazon offers the Sengled Element BR30 LED Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit for $50.62 shipped. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 16% discount and comes within $2 of the all-time low at Amazon. Today’s offer is the second lowest we’ve seen this year. This starter kit includes two LED bulbs alongside the Alexa-enabled hub. Sengled smart light bulbs carry 4+ star ratings at Amazon

Sengled BR30 Smart Bulb Starter Kit features:

  • Turn lights on and off, dim or brighten, and set schedules using Sengled Element Home app. 
  • Connect the Element kit to Alexa or Google Assistant and control your lights via voice commands to turn on/off, adjust brightness and more.
  • Use the app to control the lights at home or when away. Set routines to turn lights on/off automatically.
  • Energy Efficient: Element LED bulbs save 80% energy compared to incandescent lighting. 
  • All You Need to Get Started: Each kit contains the Element hub and 2 LED smart bulbs that fit in recessed ceiling lights. 

