TP-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender doubles as a smart plug for $30 ($25 off)

Newegg offers the TP-LINK Kasa 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender and Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped when code NENTP7 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for roughly $55 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, that’s good for a $25 discount and matches our previous mention. Just under 70% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating at Amazon.
TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender Smart Plug features:
- 802.11b/g/n/ac Network Standards
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port
- 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz Frequencies
- Up to 750 Mbps Bandwidth
- LED Indicators
- Remotely Turn On/Off Device
- Provides Up to 15A of Power
- Scheduled Usage and Away Mode
- Kasa App for iOS and Android Devices
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant