TP-Link's 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender doubles as a smart plug for $30 ($25 off)

Jul. 5th 2018

Newegg offers the TP-LINK Kasa 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender and Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped when code NENTP7 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for roughly $55 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, that’s good for a $25 discount and matches our previous mention. Just under 70% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating at Amazon. 

TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender Smart Plug features:

  • 802.11b/g/n/ac Network Standards
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz Frequencies
  • Up to 750 Mbps Bandwidth
  • LED Indicators
  • Remotely Turn On/Off Device
  • Provides Up to 15A of Power
  • Scheduled Usage and Away Mode
  • Kasa App for iOS and Android Devices
  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

