Xbox One X 1TB Consoles are now $100 off on eBay: $400 shipped (Reg. $500)

Trusted dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB Console for $399.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $500 price tag it fetches at Microsoft and Best Buy. The best Amazon listings have it at around $450. While we have seen it creep down slightly lower in limited eBay sitewide sales and the like, this is the current best price around and matching the all-time low otherwise. More details below.

GAMES PLAY BETTER ON XBOX ONE X. EXPERIENCE 40% MORE POWER THAN ANY OTHER CONSOLE.

Maximize game performance with the speed of 12GB GDDR5 graphic memory.

6 TERAFLOPS OF GRAPHICAL PROCESSING POWER PROVIDES A MORE IMMERSIVE GAMING EXPERIENCE.

Enjoy brilliant graphic details in light, shadow, and reflections with High Dynamic Range and Wide Color Gamut.

PLAY WITH A GREAT COMMUNITY OF GAMERS ON AN EXTREMELY ADVANCED MULTIPLAYER NETWORK.

Compete, connect, and share across platforms with gamers on Xbox One and Windows 10.

INCLUDES A 4K BLU-RAY PLAYER AND 4K VIDEO STREAMING.

Whether you’re playing, watching or streaming, Xbox One X delivers brilliant graphics with HDR technology.