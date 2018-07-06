Amazon’s Gold Box includes Celestron Telescopes and Accessories from $52

- Jul. 6th 2018 7:12 am ET

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 25% off Celestron telescopes and accessories. Our top pick is the Celestron 114LCM Computerized Telescope for $205.01 shipped. Regularly $270+, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best that we can find. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale for more.

Celestron 114LCM Computerized Telescope features:

  • Computerized telescope automatically locates thousands of celestial objects using the NexStar+ hand control.
  • Follow the simple SkyAlign alignment procedure and you’re ready to observe in minutes!
  • Large 114 mm Newtonian reflector offers the most light-gathering ability in the LCM telescope family.
  • Not sure what to observe? Press the Sky Tour button and your telescope generates a list of the best objects currently visible
  • Comes with everything you need to get started with astronomy, including 2 eyepieces and a full-height tripod.
