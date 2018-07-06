Save $369 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar: $1,430 shipped

Trusted eBay seller Always.Deals (97.5% positive feedback from 108,000) offers Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 256GB for $1,429.99 shipped. Regularly $1,799, today’s offer is a match of our previous mention and $169.01 better than B&H.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar features:
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
- 8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD
- 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
- Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
- Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
- 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
- 3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers
- Force Touch Trackpad
- macOS High Sierra