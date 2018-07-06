Get a free Echo Dot w/ Asus’ 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at $169 shipped ($220 value)

Jul. 6th 2018

Newegg offers the Asus Blue Cave Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router bundled with a free Amazon Echo Dot for $168.99 shipped. With the Echo Dot typically selling for $50, that takes 25% off of buying the two separately and is the best discount we’ve tracked on the router. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,600 shoppers.

Asus Blue Cave Wi-Fi Router features:

  • 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
  • Up to 2600 Mb/s
  • 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz (Dual-Band)
  • 4 x Internal Antennas
  • 4 x 10/100/1000 Mb/s LAN Ports
  • 1 x 10/100/1000 Mb/s WAN Port
  • 1 x USB 3.0 Port
  • Firewall & Access Control
  • Guest Network Access
  • WPA2, WPA, and WPS Support

