Colorware remakes AirPods with a classic Macintosh flair, available now for $399

Colorware has announced its latest custom venture, this time around recreating Apple’s AirPods with a classic Macintosh design. In typical fashion, Colorware will be introducing its newest creation with a steep markup. But if you can afford it, this limited edition AirPods remix is sure to catch plenty of eyes. More details below.

Colorware has been cranking out gorgeous custom builds for years now. Whether it’s the beautiful NES Switch accessories or tricked out MacBooks, their commitment to fun designs is lauded. We’re certain that this new collaboration is sure to be one of its most popular yet.

These custom AirPods lean on the iconic Macintosh design used in the late 1970s, 80s and 90s. Dubbed ‘AirPods Retro’, Colorware uses the classic Pantone 453 finish made famous by Apple. My favorite touch is the recreated air vents on the side and that beautiful multi-tone hint of color on the pairing button.

What’s the Retro look? It’s inspired by the Apple IIe, but with the sleekness and convenance of the current Apple AirPods. The putty color and faux vents add to the nostalgia without taking away any of the features of the current AirPods that you love.

If you’re not familiar with how Colorware does things, you’re getting an original product straight from the manufacturer, which is Apple in this case. Then Colorware does all of the custom work in their shop, creating the product that ultimately arrives at your doorstep.

The thing is, you better be prepared to pay a hefty up-charge. AirPods cost $159 retail at Apple, and Colorware will charge you $399 to secure your own custom set. On top of that, there’s up to a month lead-time for Colorware to put together the custom paint job and get it to your door.

In case you’re not ready to shell out the full $399 price tag, Colorware offers other custom AirPod builds including Space Gray and other colors from $299.