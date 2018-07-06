Free Digital Comics via Comixology: Marvel Black Panther, Fantastic Four, more

- Jul. 6th 2018 8:59 am ET

Comixology is offering a selection of free digital comics, with Marvel’s Black Panther Prelude leading the way. For comparison, it regularly sells for $2. All of today’s offers will become permanent additions to your library. Rated 4/5 stars. More freebies below.

Marvel’s Black Panther Prelude:

Wakanda. The most technologically advanced nation in the world—and protected by the mighty BLACK PANTHER! Learn how T’CHALLA became the legendary hero of Wakanda in this ALL-NEW, NEVER-BEFORE-TOLD tale set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! See how the mantle was passed to the future king, in a time when super heroes were just emerging in the larger world before this fall’s BLACK PANTHER film hits theaters!

