Wrap your iPhone X in this $4 AmazonBasics Wallet Case (Reg. $15+)

- Jul. 6th 2018 7:32 am ET

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics iPhone X PU Leather Wallet Case for $4.01 Prime shipped in Navy. Originally $28, we’ve seen it hold steady at around $15 recently. This is the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time in this color. Easily carry your iPhone X, credit cards and more. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

AmazonBasics iPhone X PU Leather Wallet Case features:

  • PU leather wallet detachable case for iPhone X
  • Functional, form-fitted, wallet-style case comfortably carries cards (3 slots) and bills
  • Detachable case with open cut-out design protects corners while providing access to speakers and bottom ports; fits larger 3rd party cables; works with most magnetic car-mount holders
  • Timeless style made with faux leather and adorned with attractive stitching; choice of color
  • Strong, secure magnetic closure; backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty
  • Note: Incompatible with wireless charging due to wallet’s magnet

