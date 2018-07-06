Wrap your iPhone X in this $4 AmazonBasics Wallet Case (Reg. $15+)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics iPhone X PU Leather Wallet Case for $4.01 Prime shipped in Navy. Originally $28, we’ve seen it hold steady at around $15 recently. This is the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time in this color. Easily carry your iPhone X, credit cards and more. Rated 3.6/5 stars.
AmazonBasics iPhone X PU Leather Wallet Case features:
- PU leather wallet detachable case for iPhone X
- Functional, form-fitted, wallet-style case comfortably carries cards (3 slots) and bills
- Detachable case with open cut-out design protects corners while providing access to speakers and bottom ports; fits larger 3rd party cables; works with most magnetic car-mount holders
- Timeless style made with faux leather and adorned with attractive stitching; choice of color
- Strong, secure magnetic closure; backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty
- Note: Incompatible with wireless charging due to wallet’s magnet