NETGEAR’s Arlo 4-Camera Security System now $280 shipped (Reg. $350)

Newegg Flash offers the NETGEAR Arlo Smart 4-camera Security System for $279.99 shipped. Originally $500, today’s deal is $8 less than the historic all-time low at Amazon and the current best offer available. Rated 3.8/5 stars by 16,000 Amazon reviewers.
NETGEAR Arlo Security Camera Bundle features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
- Patented 100% Wire-Free design for easy placement anywhere
- Night vision cameras work even in the dark
- Motion activated cameras w/ Email or App notifications- Records and alerts only when motion is detected with 7 days of free rolling cloud storage
- Indoor/outdoor weather-resistant cameras
- This is the standard Arlo camera, and the Arlo Pro is a separate product
- Works with Amazon Alexa/Echo Show/Fire TV/Google Assistant – View your live video with a simple voice command. Works with IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, and more