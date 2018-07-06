Tommy Hilfiger knocks an extra 30% off sale styles to refresh your wardrobe for summer

Tommy Hilfiger is taking an extra 30% off all sale styles with promo code SUMMER at checkout. You can find great deals on t-shirts, polos, shorts, shoes and more. Orders over $100 receive free delivery.

The men’s Regular Fit Luxury Pique Polo Shirt is a stylish and polished option for summer weather. This shirt is currently marked down to $31, which is down from its original rate of $70, and would look great paired with the Classic Micro Check Shorts. Plus, both of these items feature breathable and lightweight material to keep you cool in warm weather.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Seersucker Romper is an adorable coverup for days at the beach or pool. It features a slimming drawstring waist, ruffled shoulders and a logo on the front that’s stylish. You can pick up this romper at a discounted rate of $38, which originally was priced at $80.

The most notable deals for women include:

