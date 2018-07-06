Record game audio or podcasts w/ the best-selling Turtle Beach Mic: $50 (Reg. $80)

- Jul. 6th 2018 9:45 am ET

$50
Amazon offers the Turtle Beach Universal Digital Stream Mic for $49.95 shipped. Also at Best Buy and The Microsoft Store. Regularly $80 at retailers like Target, Today’s deal is the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon and the lowest available from trusted retailers. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with a 3.9/5 star rating.

Turtle Beach Universal Digital Stream Mic features:

  • Console Livestreaming Made Easy – The first professional-quality desktop microphone designed for gamers livestreaming directly from Xbox One, PS4 Pro, and PS4.
  • Adaptive Mic Patterns with TruSpeak Technology – Customize your streaming setup with multiple recording patterns and various mounting options
  • Professional Processing Performance – Sound amazing with this studio-quality digital processor that automatically balances EQ, gain, and compression
  • Built-In Headphone Amplifier – Built-in voice level mixing lets you hear game and chat audio through the microphone when headphones are plugged into the Stream Mic
  • Personalized Voice Tuning – Personalize your streaming session with the voice presets in the Ear Force Audio Hub software
$50

