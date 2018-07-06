Mount your TV with this bundle that includes a level for $12 Prime shipped

PERLESMITH (99% positive feedback from 4,800) via Amazon offers its Low-Profile 32-70-inch TV Wall Mount with HDMI Cable for $11.99 Prime shipped when promo code PBL473S4 has been applied during checkout. Regularly $20, today’s offer is a new all-time low by $2.50. This is an easy way to mount your TV thanks to the included leveling kit. Rated 4.6/5 stars by 350 Amazon customers.

  • SAVE SPACE: Low profile tilting holds TV close to the wall, Back of the TV stays 1.2″ away from the wall for a clean low-profile appearance.
  • SAFE TO USE: High quality steel construction ensures safety, this TV mount has high standards, which is tested to hold 4 times the weight they’re rated to based on UL standard, it has a locking mechanism with quick release which easily secures TV to the wall.

