Xbox One S 500GB Console + Titanfall 2 & Elder Scrolls Online for $190 shipped

- Jul. 6th 2018 11:32 am ET

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One S 500GB Console with Titanfall 2 and Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited for $189.99 shipped. This bundle without the extra games is regular $280 at Best Buy but closer to $245 or so on Amazon. The two games add roughly $22 or so of value bringing you a savings of up to $100. There are more details below and today’s games deals are in this morning’s roundup.

Xbox One S 500GB Console Bundle:

OVER 100 EXCLUSIVE GAMES

Xbox One S has over 100 exclusive games, built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ and 4K video streaming.

CONSOLE EXCLUSIVES

Play console exclusives like Forza Motorsport 7, Crackdown 3, and State of Decay 2 plus blockbusters like Madden 18, Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™, Minecraft and FIFA 18.

HIGH DYNAMIC RANGE

Experience richer, more luminous colors in games like Forza Motorsport 7 and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

With a higher contrast ratio between lights and darks, High Dynamic Range technology brings out the true visual depth of your games.

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY AND VIDEO STREAMING

With four times the resolution of Full HD, 4K Ultra HD delivers the clearest, most realistic video possible.

Microsoft

