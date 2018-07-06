Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO City Switch $20, Street Fighter V Arcade $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering LEGO City Undercover on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 Prime shipped. It is also matched at GameStop right now as well. That’s $10 under Best Buy and the best we can find.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations. And Microsoft announced a pair of new Minecraft & PUBG Xbox One console bundles.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Controller Chargers, Console Stands, Carrying Kits, Backpacks and more